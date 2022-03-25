"The continuation of the present situation is not in our mutual interest," the source quoted Doval telling Wang according to news agency Reuters. "Restoration of peace and tranquillity will help build mutual trust and create enabling environment for progress in relations," Ajit Doval added. The NSA Ajit Doval is learnt to have said that he could visit China after immediate issues are resolved successfully, said the sources.

