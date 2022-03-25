Border disengagement key to resolving issues: NSA Ajit Doval to Chinese FM Wang Yi2 min read . 02:56 PM IST
- Wang Yi is the Special Representative of China for India-China border talks along with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
In the first major diplomatic engagement between India and China in nearly two years, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met India's National Security Adviser Ajit Dovalwhich is the highest level meeting since the deadly border clashes between both the countries in 2020 at Galwan valley.
According to government sources, the two sides discussed that the continuation of the present situation in the border areas is not in mutual interest, adding that restoration of peace and tranquillity will help build mutual trust and create enabling environment for progress in their relations.
"The continuation of the present situation is not in our mutual interest," the source quoted Doval telling Wang according to news agency Reuters. "Restoration of peace and tranquillity will help build mutual trust and create enabling environment for progress in relations," Ajit Doval added. The NSA Ajit Doval is learnt to have said that he could visit China after immediate issues are resolved successfully, said the sources.
Meanwhile, EAM S Jaishankar on meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the current situation is a 'Work in Progress', obviously, at a slower pace than desirable...This needs to be taken forwards since completion of the disengagement (at LAC) is necessary for disengagement.
Also acknowledging the current visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to India for the first time, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the details of his "working visit" will be released in due course.
“As to the question to the working visit by State Councillor Wang Yi, we will release (the details) in due course, please stay tuned," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said during a media briefing here, when asked about the Foreign Minister's visit to New Delhi as reported by PTI.
India and China have been holding high-level military talks to resolve the face-off in the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh. Both sides withdrew troops already from some of the friction points following the talks.
