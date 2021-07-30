NEW DELHI: India and China are scheduled to hold the 12th round of senior military commander level talks on Saturday, with progress expected on disengagement at two areas along the common border.

Two people familiar with the matter confirmed separately on Friday that senior commanders of the two countries were due to meet at Moldo, on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control border (LAC) at 1030 am on Saturday.

A third person familiar with the development on the Indian side said the weekend negotiations could see progress in talks on disengagement of troops from two contentious spots--Gogra and Hot Springs--in Ladakh. Tens of thousands of troops of the two countries have been ranged against each other for almost 15 months with tensions running high since India first noticed intrusions by Chinese troops into its side of the LAC in May 2020.

In June last year, a violent clash between troops of the two countries resulted in 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese personnel getting killed.

Disengagement of troops at Gogra and Hot Springs was looked at in July last year but Chinese reluctance to complete the process led to a stalemate.

The standoff has left ties between the two countries in tatters.

In February, the two countries pulled back troops from the banks of the Pangong Tso lake seen as a seriously contested spot. That had generated hopes of a pull back of troops from other areas as well along the border which however did not happen.

There was no word about any agreement between the two sides on the Depsang Plains in the far north where Chinese troops have been preventing Indian soldiers from accessing their traditional patrolling points PP10, PP11, PP11A, PP12 and PP13. The Depsang Plains are close to the strategic Indian base at Daulat Beg Oldie, near the Karakoram Pass.

The commander level talks on Saturday follow a meeting between Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi earlier this month in Tashkent.

An Indian statement at the end of the talks had said that the two ministers had agreed that senior military commanders should meet “at the earliest."

“They also agreed that in this meeting, the two sides should discuss all the remaining issues and seek a mutually acceptable solution. There was also an understanding that both sides will continue to ensure stability on the ground and neither side will take any unilateral action that could increase tension," the Indian statement had added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.