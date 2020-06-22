Border face-off should not divert attention from economic reforms: Fitch

NEW DELHI: Fitch Ratings on Monday said though the recent tension along the border in northern India does not pose an immediate threat to the country’s sovereign rating, it should not distract the government from undertaking economic reforms.

“Most recent (border) situation in India does not impact its credit profile immediately. However, to what extent the government will be distracted by these events from economic reforms is a question," analysts of Fitch Ratings said in a webinar. The rating agency had revised its outlook for India to negative from stable last week while keeping sovereign rating unchanged at the lowest investment grade.

In the bloodiest clash in 45 years, security forces of China and India clashed on the LAC last week in which 20 Indian Army personnel, including a colonel rank officer, were killed.

In its rating action on Thursday, Fitch said geopolitical risk related to long-standing border issues with India's neighbours was highlighted again by recently intensified tensions with China. “Relations with Pakistan are, moreover, negatively affected by the repeal of the special status for Kashmir and recent changes to the status of illegal immigrants based on their religion. A stronger focus by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on its Hindu-nationalist agenda since the government's re-election in May 2019 risks becoming a distraction for economic reform implementation and could further raise social tensions," it said.

Fitch last week said structural reforms by Indian government could lift the country’s potential growth, hailing recent measures such as the ones to improve the efficiency of agricultural supply chains that could help reduce food prices and swings in inflation.

Explaining its rating sensitivities, Fitch on Monday said factors that could individually or collectively lead to negative rating action include a structurally weaker real GDP growth outlook due to continued financial-sector weakness or reform implementation; or failure to reduce the fiscal deficit after the pandemic recedes, and to put the general government debt to GDP ratio on a downward trajectory.

However, Fitch said measures like implementation of a credible strategy to reduce general government debt after the pandemic, higher sustained investment and growth rates in the medium term without the creation of macroeconomic imbalances such as from successful structural reform implementation and a healthier financial sector could lead to positive rating action for India.

Fitch said while the Centre has provided fiscal stimulus around 1% of GDP so far, it has to some extent factored in more stimulus measure by the government in coming days in its rating action. “Most likely, government has to spent a bit more through more relief measures. In our forecast we have factored in a larger stimulus package, not just the 1% announced so far. Another stimulus may come in months ahead for the needy," it said.

The rating agency expects the Indian economy to contract by 5% in FY21 before rebounding by 9.5% in FY22, mainly driven by a low-base effect. It has projected general government debt to jump to 84.5% of GDP in FY21 from an estimated 71.0% of GDP in FY20.

