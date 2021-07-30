Assam government has issued a travel advisory for its residents to avoid travelling to the neighbouring state of Mizoram following a recent violent skirmish at the border of two states.

The travel advisory which is perhaps the first of its kind to be issued by a state government had asked people not to travel to Mizoram and asked people from the state working or staying there to “exercise utmost caution."

The travel advisory issued by Assam Home Secretary M S Manivannan said "given the prevailing situation, the people of Assam are advised not to travel to Mizoram as any threat to personal safety of people of Assam cannot be accepted."

The advisory pointed out that there had been several cases of violent skirmishes in the border area between Assam and Mizoram. It added these including a recent incident on July 26, where "indiscriminate firing on police personnel as well as civilians in Cachar district (caused) six policemen losing their lives." The advisory also claimed "certain members of Mizo civil society, students and youth organisations are constantly issuing provocative statements against Assam and its people". It also said that it had been reliably learnt from video footage available with Assam police, that many Mizoram civilians remain deployed armed with automatic weapons at the border.

The Assam Home Department also ordered the checking of all vehicles coming in from Mizoram, claiming drugs were making their way from Mizoram which borders Myanmar. In a separate order the Assam government directed the Deputy Commissioners of Kamrup Metro and Cachar, Guwahati Police Commissioner and Cachar Superintendent of Police to ensure the safety and security of all persons from Mizoram as well as those staying at Mizoram Houses at Guwahati and Silchar.

The two states also traded accusations over deployment of security forces along the interstate border on Thursday, three days after both sides were locked in a fierce gun battle near the boundary that left six policemen and a civilian dead.

