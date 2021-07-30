Border row: Assam govt issues advisory against travel to Mizoram

The advisory pointed out that there had been several cases of violent skirmishes in the border area between Assam and Mizoram. It added these including a recent incident on July 26, where "indiscriminate firing on police personnel as well as civilians in Cachar district (caused) six policemen losing their lives." The advisory also claimed "certain members of Mizo civil society, students and youth organisations are constantly issuing provocative statements against Assam and its people". It also said that it had been reliably learnt from video footage available with Assam police, that many Mizoram civilians remain deployed armed with automatic weapons at the border.