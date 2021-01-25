Border row: India, China engaged in fresh clashes

NEW DELHI: Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a face-off at Naku La area in north Sikkim last week, with the Indian Army on Monday describing the incident as "minor" which was resolved by local commanders according to established protocols.

"It is clarified that there was a minor face-off at Naku La area of North Sikkim on January 20 and the same was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols," the Indian Army said in a statement.

Analysts in India, however, called the incident “provocative" since senior military commanders of the two countries were to meet just days after for talks. Wednesday's clash at Naku La happened even as top military commanders of India and China held talks, as scheduled, at Moldo on Sunday on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with focus on a possible phased disengagement of troops and de-escalation along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

Tensions between India and China have been simmering since May, with both sides having deployed tens of thousands of troops backed by artillery, missile batteries, and fighter air craft.

Naku La, the scene of the face-off on Wednesday, was also a friction point last May between troops of India and China with both sides involved in a serious clash that left soldiers of both the countries injured. This followed skirmish along the banks of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh on 5 May. It was after these two confrontations that India mobilised troops to secure its borders in Ladakh.

Two people aware of the last weeks incident said Chinese troops had attempted to transgress into the Indian side of the border but were stopped. One of the two people cited above said a physical fight had broken out between the two sides with injuries on both sides.

According to Deepender Singh Hooda, former head of the Indian army’s Northern Command, “The Chinese are attempting establish permanence to their claims" in the disputed areas along the LAC. While one of the ways of doing this was to challenge Indian patrols along the Pangong Tso lake, another was building a new village in an area in Arunachal Pradesh. The village was being built in an area that both countries recognize as disputed though under Chinese occupation since 1959, Hooda said.

“Knowing that there were military level talks to take place, it was provocative," Hooda said of the incident at Naku La.

Following the mobilisation of troops to Ladakh in May, India had strengthened its vigil along the entire 3,000-kilometre long stretch of the border with China including 23 points seen as areas where incursions could take place.

Sunday’s senior military commander level talks lasted till 3 am on Monday, a third person familiar with the matter said. The Indian delegation was headed by Lt. General P.G.K. Menon, general officer commanding of Leh-based 14 Corps, which oversees security in Ladakh.

During the previous round of military talks that took place in November, officials said both sides were nearing a possible agreement on finalising phased withdrawal plans for tens of thousands of troops and equipment deployed on both sides of the LAC. There was no progress subsequently on this matter.

So far, the two sides have agreed to ensure they do not move in more troops to the frontline and “refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground."

Earlier this month, Indian Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane had told reporters that Indian troops will hold their ground as long as it takes to achieve the "national goals and objectives" while expressing hopes of an amicable resolution of the border standoff through talks.

