Border row: India, China engaged in fresh clashes

According to Deepender Singh Hooda, former head of the Indian army’s Northern Command, “The Chinese are attempting establish permanence to their claims" in the disputed areas along the LAC. While one of the ways of doing this was to challenge Indian patrols along the Pangong Tso lake, another was building a new village in an area in Arunachal Pradesh. The village was being built in an area that both countries recognize as disputed though under Chinese occupation since 1959, Hooda said.