NEW DELHI: India and China may hold another round of Corps Commander-level talks this week, with focus on disengagement of troops from several friction areas in eastern Ladakh.

Troops of the two countries had disengaged last month from a majorly contentious area - the banks of Pangong Tso lake, also in eastern Ladakh.

Also Read | The invisible hand in India’s stock market

But thousands still stand ranged against each other in Depsang Plains, Gogra and Hot Springs area. The face off started in May last year when India first detected intrusions by Chinese troops into its territory and large-scale mobilisation by the People’s Liberation Army backed by their air force and missile batteries.

According to a person familiar with developments, both sides are to agree on a date which could be this week for the 11th round of talks between senior military commanders.

Since disengagement was complete by mid-February from Pangong Tso, the two sides have held a round of talks at the military level, another at the diplomatic level, while foreign ministers of the two countries have talked on the phone.

During the talks at the diplomatic level earlier this month, the two countries agreed to maintain peace along their border as they worked on reaching a “mutually acceptable" solution for complete disengagement of soldiers from various areas of friction.

The Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China border affairs also agreed that pending a solution, the “two sides should continue to maintain stability at ground level and prevent any untoward incident," according to a statement from the Indian foreign ministry.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via