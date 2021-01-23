Border row: India, China to hold 9th round of senior military-level talks Sunday

NEW DELHI: India and Beijing will on Sunday hold the ninth round of senior military commander level talks at Moldo, on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), in an attempt to reduce tensions that have been simmering for months now following incursions by China into Indian territory.

The talks are expected to start in the morning and focus on disengagement of troops, and drawdown of military hardware amassed along the LAC.

Lt General PGK Menon, commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps that oversees the Ladakh sector, will lead the Indian delegation to talks on Sunday.

Tensions rose in May when New Delhi detected incursions by Chinese troops in Ladakh along with a massive deployment of Chinese military personnel. India too quickly moved in its troops to counter further incursions.

Previous rounds of military talks have failed to yield any consensus on pull back of troops, with both sides having some 50,000 personnel each along the LAC. The corps commander level talks have been supplemented by dialogues at the diplomatic level, which too have been unable to break the impasse.

While analysts have discounted any sudden moves by the Chinese to surprise India during the harsh winter months, the melting of snows in April could result in activity that may escalate tensions between the two neighbours. A violent clash in June last year had resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of casualties on the Chinese side.

