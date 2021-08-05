The Assam government has decided to revoke an advisory issued earlier against travel to Mizoram, news agency PTI reported on Thursday. Both the states have agreed to take forward the initiatives taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and their chief ministers to remove tensions prevailing around the inter-state border.

Earlier, the Assam government had issued a travel advisory for its residents to avoid travelling to Mizoram following a violent skirmish at the border of two states. The travel advisory had asked people not to travel to Mizoram and asked people from the state working or staying there to “exercise utmost caution."

"Given the prevailing situation, the people of Assam are advised not to travel to Mizoram as any threat to personal safety of people of Assam cannot be accepted," it said.

Further, the advisory pointed out that there had been several cases of violent skirmishes in the border area between Assam and Mizoram including a recent incident on July 26, where "indiscriminate firing on police personnel as well as civilians in Cachar district (caused) six policemen losing their lives."

The advisory claimed that "certain members of Mizo civil society, students and youth organisations are constantly issuing provocative statements against Assam and its people".

It also said that it had been reliably learnt from video footage available with Assam police, that many Mizoram civilians remain deployed armed with automatic weapons at the border.

In a joint statement issued today, both the state governments said that they have agreed to maintain peace in the inter-state border areas and welcomed deployment of neutral forces by the Centre.

"For this purpose, both the states shall not send their respective forest and police forces for patrolling, domination, enforcement or for fresh deployment to any of the areas where confrontation and conflict has taken place before between the police forces of the two states during recent times," the statement said.

"These would include all such areas along the Assam-Mizoram border in the districts of Karimganj, Hailakandi and Cachar of Assam; Mamit, Kolasib districts of Mizoram".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.