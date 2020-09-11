Border tension: Former ISRO Chief pitches for ramping up India's space assets

He noted that India has demonstrated its capability by launching satellites in various fields. "Now, there has to be a deployment plan for providing continuous coverage. That is very much needed by the country. Certainly there is a need for multiplying the number of satellites, earth stations and so on. So this needs to be attended to," the acclaimed scientist said. Speaking in general terms, Nair, who had also served as Secretary in the Department of Space and Chairman of Space Commission, said space would play a significant role in future wars.