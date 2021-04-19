NEW DELHI: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not be travelling to India for the bilateral visit that was due next week, the Indian foreign ministry said as India grappled with a surge in covid-19 cases with the numbers of those infected soaring past 15 million.

The decision was arrived at mutually, the statement from the Indian foreign ministry said.

“The two sides will be holding a virtual meeting in the coming days to launch plans for a transformed India-U.K. relationship. Both leaders attach the highest importance to taking the India-U.K. partnership to its fullest potential and propose to remain in close touch in this regard and look forward to an in-person meeting later in the year," the statement said.

During the visit, Johnson and his Indian host Prime Minister Narendra Modi were expected to announce the launch of talks on a post Brexit trade deal between India and the UK. The two countries were also expected to announce agreement on a roadmap 2030 for future relations, according to news reports. The “2030 vision" is for revitalised and dynamic connections between people, re-energised trade, investment and technological collaboration, enhanced defence and security cooperation and closer engagement on regional issues, including the Indian Ocean Region and the Indo-Pacific. A partnership in climate action, clean energy and healthcare was also expected to be announced.

The UK had last month published an Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign policy with specific references to the importance of the Indo-Pacific region.

Johnson had earlier called off his visit to India in January when he was invited to attend India’s Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest. A spike in the number of covid-19 cases in the UK at that time had prompted Johnson to call off the trip. His 26 April visit was announced by his office last month.

Last week, due to the spike in covid-19 cases in India, Johnson’s schedule had been cut short to keep New Delhi on the itinerary while crossing out expected stops in Mumbai and another city. The India visit was billed as his first major trip to a non-European country since the re-election of the Conservative government in Britain's general elections held in December 2019.

A PTI report on Sunday said Britain’s Opposition Labour Party had added its voice to a chorus calling for Johnson to cancel his visit to India against the backdrop of the sharply rising numbers of covid-19 infections in India.

