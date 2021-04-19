Boris Johnson cancels India visit amid covid crisis

During the visit, Johnson and his Indian host Prime Minister Narendra Modi were expected to announce the launch of talks on a post Brexit trade deal between India and the UK. The two countries were also expected to announce agreement on a roadmap 2030 for future relations, according to news reports. The “2030 vision" is for revitalised and dynamic connections between people, re-energised trade, investment and technological collaboration, enhanced defence and security cooperation and closer engagement on regional issues, including the Indian Ocean Region and the Indo-Pacific. A partnership in climate action, clean energy and healthcare was also expected to be announced.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}