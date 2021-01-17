Boris Johnson invites PM Modi to UK for G7 summit

NEW DELHI : Britain has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the G7 Summit, which the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use to discuss ways to recover from the crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic besides climate change and open trade.

The summit will be held in Cornwall between 11-13 June and the UK will use its G7 presidency to “unite leading democracies to help the world build back better from coronavirus and create a greener, more prosperous future," a statement from the British high commission in New Delhi said.

“As ‘pharmacy of the world’, India already supplies more than 50% of the world’s vaccines, and the UK and India have worked closely together throughout the pandemic. Our prime ministers speak regularly and Prime Minister Johnson has said he will visit India ahead of the G7," the statement said.

Besides India, Australia and South Korea have also been invited as guest countries to the first G7 Summit in almost two years. It will also be US president elect Joe Biden’s first G-7 meet given that he is to be sworn in on 20 January. Heads of government from the world’s leading democracies be in the UK to address challenges – from tackling the pandemic to climate change and ensuring that the world can benefit from open trade, technological changes and scientific discoveries.

The G7 groups together the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the US and the European Union. The grouping had included Russia but it was left out following tensions with Western nations over the annexation of Crimea in 2015.

India, Australia and South Korea have been invited as guest countries to “deepen the expertise and experience around the table," the British high commission statement said. The invitations to the three countries are also a “testament to the UK’s commitment to ensuring multilateral institutions better reflect today’s world," it said.

Johnson was quoted by the statement as saying that as “the most prominent grouping of democratic countries, the G7 has long been the catalyst for decisive international action to tackle the greatest challenges we face."

“From cancelling developing world debt to our universal condemnation of Russia’s annexation of Crimea, the world has looked to the G7 to apply our shared values and diplomatic might to create a more open and prosperous planet," he said.

“Coronavirus is doubtless the most destructive force we have seen for generations and the greatest test of the modern world order we have experienced. It is only right that we approach the challenge of building back better by uniting with a spirit of openness to create a better future," Johnson added.

India’s inclusion as an guest participant at the G-7 is given “its key role driving in multilateral cooperation helping to build back better around the world," the British high commission statement said adding that India was the current president of Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) forum and G20 president in 2023.

India was first invited to attend a meeting of the grouping in 2005 when then British prime minister Tony Blair invited then Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh to the Gleneagles summit in Scotland.

Last year, US president Donald Trump had deferred the G-7 meeting saying he was postponing the summit “because I don’t feel that as a G7 it properly represents what’s going on in the world." The meet was scheduled to be held between 10-12 June at Camp David in the US with talk of the group being transformed into the G-10- G11 with the addition of countries like India.

In 2019, the G-7 summit was held in August at Biarritz in southwestern France, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited to attend as a special guest of French President Emmanuel Macron. Australia and Chile besides India reflected the French emphasis on the Indian Ocean and the Pacific region, a person familiar with the development had then said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via