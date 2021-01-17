Boris Johnson invites PM Modi to UK for G7 summit

Besides India, Australia and South Korea have also been invited as guest countries to the first G7 Summit in almost two years. It will also be US president elect Joe Biden’s first G-7 meet given that he is to be sworn in on 20 January. Heads of government from the world’s leading democracies be in the UK to address challenges – from tackling the pandemic to climate change and ensuring that the world can benefit from open trade, technological changes and scientific discoveries.

