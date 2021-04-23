Boris Johnson says he is looking at COVID help for India

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

LONDON : British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he was looking at what he could do to help India, where the coronavirus pandemic is entering a deadly new phase with which its health services are struggling to cope.

Topics Coronavirus