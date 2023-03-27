Borrowers must be accorded hearing before declaration of bank account as fraud: SC1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 11:44 AM IST
A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, while upholding a Telangana High Court verdict, said a classification of accounts as fraud results in civil consequences for borrowers and hence, an opportunity of hearing must be given to such persons.
The Supreme Court on Monday said a borrower must be accorded a hearing before an account is classified as "fraud" and a reasoned order must follow if such an action is taken.
