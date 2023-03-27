Borrowers must be accorded hearing before declaration of bank account as fraud: SC

PTI

Supreme Court. New Delhi. December 13; 2010. Ankit Agrawal

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, while upholding a Telangana High Court verdict, said a classification of accounts as fraud results in civil consequences for borrowers and hence, an opportunity of hearing must be given to such persons.