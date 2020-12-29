Borrowing 43% more in first 9 months, states fall deeper into debt trap

Mumbai: At ₹5,55,900 crore, the states whose finances have been ravaged by the pandemic, have snapped up as much as 43.5 per cent more debt from the market during the first nine months of the current fiscal with the conclusion of the last auction on Tuesday when 13 of them borrowed ₹18,900 crore.

According to an analysis by rating agency Icra, states had borrowed ₹3,87,400 crore in the first nine months of FY20.

But given the steep fall in redemptions to ₹95,400 crore during the first three quarters from ₹1,06,800 crore of FY20, net issuance rose by an even higher 64.1 per cent during the first three quarters of FY21 to ₹4,60,400 crore from ₹2,80,600 crore in FY20.

What is significant is that over 65 per cent of these ₹5.55 lakh crore borrowing have been lapped up by just five top borrowing states with Maharashtra borrowing ₹39,500 crore more, Karnataka ₹25,900 crore more, Tamil Nadu ₹16,600 crore more, Andhra an additional ₹15,300 crore and Telangana drawing down ₹13,400 crore more during these months.

This means that these five states account for more than 65 per cent of the incremental market borrowing in the first nine months, according to the Icra analysis.

On Tuesday, which marked the last auction of the quarter, 13 states and one Union Territory sold ₹18,900 crore through the auction--which is nearly 44 per cent higher than the amount initially indicated for the week and twice as high as the year-ago level.

As much as ₹91,00 crore or about 48 per cent of the issuance was in the 10-year bucket, ₹6,700 crore or 36 per cent in the 10-30-year tenors, and the balance ₹3,100 crore or 16 per cent in shorter tenor loans.

At 6.58 per cent, the weighted average cut-off of the 10-year loan in today's auction was unchanged relative to the previous week, while the 10-year G-sec yield declined 2 bps to 5.89 per cent in the same period.

Accordingly, the spread between the 10-year state loan and the G-sec increased to 70 bps today from 67 bps in the previous week.

Overall, in Q3, gross issuance stood at ₹2,02,300 crore, almost similar to the ₹2,02,200 crore that the RBI had initially indicated for this quarter on September 29.

In terms of the month-wise trend in Q3, he issuance was higher than indicated in October at ₹74,200 crore vs ₹66,500 crore. Subsequently, the actual issuance in November stood at ₹63,200 crore, 4.3 per cent lower than indicated at ₹66,100 crore, which widened to 6.9 per cent in December to ₹64,800 crore vs ₹69,600 crore.

States with lower-than-indicated issuance in Q3 included Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar and Andhra while Bengal, Rajasthan, Telangana, TN and UP exceeded the indicated amount.

On an annulaised basis, the gross issuance expanded by 24.9 per cent in Q3 to ₹2,02,200 crore from ₹1,61,900 crore in Q3 of FY20. And since redemptions declined to ₹39,400 crore from ₹44,300 crore in Q3, net issuance rose by a sharper 28.8 per cent to ₹1,57,900 crore in Q3.

In an encouraging development, the RBI conducted open market operations in state bonds for the first time in Q3 wherein it purchased ₹10,000 crore in each of the three OMOs, in the 9-11-year buckets. Despite this, the spread between the weighted average 10-year issuance cut-off and the 10-year G-sec rose to 69 bps in Q3 from 64 bps in Q2. PTI BEN MR MR

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via