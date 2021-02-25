Borrowing costs go up for states despite RBI efforts

Borrowing costs for states continued to rise despite the central bank ’s repeated efforts to keep the benchmark 10-year government security (G-sec) yield within the 6% mark.

On Tuesday, state development loan (SDL) auctions, which is the market borrowing programme of state governments, saw costs rising to an 11-month high. The weighted average cost in various tenures and for several state governments stood at 7.19%, 18 basis points higher than the last auction on 16 February.

In tandem with the Centre, state governments are expected to borrow higher sums from the market, raising concerns about the oversupply of debt papers. States have already borrowed ₹6.9 trillion so far in FY21, 33% higher than the same period (April-February) last year.

View Full Image States have already borrowed ₹ 6.9 trillion so far in FY21, 33% higher than the same period(April-February) last year

“If you consider the central, state government supply of debt papers, it is unprecedented. That is the case in FY21; it will be so in FY22. Going by the projected fiscal deficit numbers in the Budget, similar supplies will be seen in the coming years as well," said Soumyajit Niyogi, associate director, India Ratings and Research.

Both the Centre and states are expected to flood the market, given elevated government borrowings mainly due to fiscal constraints caused by the pandemic. Niyogi said that while there has been some improvement in demand of late, there simply isn’t enough appetite among market participants to absorb the steep increase in supply.

He estimated that net borrowings for state governments will be at ₹6.5 trillion and the net central government borrowings will be another ₹9.5 trillion in FY22.

Experts said that the rise in SDL yields could also lead to a higher cost of funds for companies as both the securities share similar set of investors, including pension funds and insurance companies.

Some market participants said that the RBI should conduct some open market operations (OMOs) in state government securities to contain the unabated rise in yields. This, they said, will help narrow the spread between a 10-year G-sec and an SDL of equivalent tenure from the current level of 113 bps.

“Faced with low investor appetite for G-sec, the yields of these securities have been pushed higher. The reluctance of the RBI to accept higher yields for central government securities at the recent weekly auctions and the subsequent devolution of the unauctioned securities on primary dealers has weakened sentiments further," Care Ratings said in a note.

States have been forced to borrow more from the market in order to meet the revenue shortfall in the wake of covid-19. Data showed that most states borrowed more than what they did in the April-February period of FY20. For instance, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand have borrowed more than double what they did in the corresponding period of FY20.

“The spread between the 10-year G-sec and SDL of the same tenor stays around 50 basis points (bps) but it has now crossed 110 bps. It has happened because of the fact that the state government borrowings also continue to expand," said Sameer Narang, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via