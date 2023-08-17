In today's fast-paced work environment, we all have some level of stress at our workplaces. However, some employees feel an added amount of stress in the case of toxic workplaces . Several people have been sharing their experiences of ‘insensitive’ behavior in their professional lives on social media platforms.

Taking to Reddit, one such stressed employee shared a bizarre situation he faced at his workplace. The post went viral on the Internet. He said that his boss scolded him for charging his phone in the office.

“'My boss got onto me today for charging my phone at work, saying I'm stealing the company's electricity for personal use. What do you guys think? I'm not on my phone all day or anything I just sometimes forget to charge it at night before I go to bed. It's a desk job," the user said.

Since being posted, netizens bombarded the comment section with replies and slammed the employee's boss.

One user wrote, “Your boss is a douchebag. Saying that's stealing company electricity is like saying breathing is stealing company air or drinking from a water fountain is stealing company water."

“Tell him the 3 cents it takes for you to charge your phone is nothing compared to what he's stealing by not paying you all enough," another user commented.

“Tell me your boss doesn't actually do anything productive without telling me your boss doesn't do anything productive..…This micromanagement BS is a clear sign your boss is unnecessary to the work flow," one more reacted to the post.

A fourth user said, “At that point, malicious compliance comes in the form of not using your phone at all for anything work related. No email, no calls/texts, no MFA. If they want to have you do anything requiring a phone they have to issue you one at their expense."