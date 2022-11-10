Bot problem is Twitter's own making, self-verification is a legal right: Koo CEO

After the overhaul of Twitter with its takeover by Elon Musk, other social media platforms are closing in to attract users that are felling out of Twitter. In the same hope, the made-in-India Koo's co-founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna took a dig at Twitter and accused it of first creating bots and now charging users for verification. The top officer of the company also informed that Koo will not charge its users for verification.

