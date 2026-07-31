‘Both have embraced freedom’: SC clears Omar Abdullah's divorce from estranged wife Payal

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has resolved his divorce dispute with his estranged wife, Payal Abdullah, through mediation, the Supreme Court was informed on Friday, 31 July.

A Bench of Justice PS Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe disposed of the appeal after Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Omar Abdullah, informed the Court that all disputes between the parties had been amicably resolved, legal news website Bar and Bench reported.

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Sibal submitted before a bench that the parties have “embraced freedom”.

“Both of them have embraced freedom. It's all settled. Lordships may grant a divorce. All other matters will be withdrawn,” submitted Sibal.

The bench was informed that the divorce application was filed on 22 July. Hearing this, Justice Narasimha said the Court will pass orders accordingly. Sibal informed the Court that the parties have agreed to withdraw all cases filed by them against each other

Responding to the submission, the Bench observed, “That's good. We will dispose it of on those terms.”

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Married in 1994, Omar and Payal separated in 2009, with a public announcement of the split following in September 2011. Omar's divorce plea was first rejected by a family court in August 2016. The court had then held that he failed to prove that his marriage had irretrievably broken down.

That's good. We will dispose it of on those terms.

Omar had then moved to the Delhi High Court, where his divorce plea was rejected. Omar then moved to the Supreme Court for relief.

The National Conference leader had sought the Court's intervention under Article 142 of the Constitution, which empowers the top court to pass any order necessary for doing complete justice in a matter. This provision has been invoked by the Supreme Court in the past to dissolve marriages that were beyond repair (irretrievably broken).

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In August 2024, the Supreme Court referred the matter to mediation after both sides agreed to explore an amicable settlement. The Court had then deferred the hearing to await the mediator's report.

Abdullah has been serving as the chief minister of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir since 2024 and also as the leader of the house in the J&K Legislative Assembly. He previously served as the chief minister of the state of Jammu and Kashmir between 2009 and 2014. Abdullah is also vice president of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference, a position he has held since 2009.

Abdullah also served as a member of the Lok Sabha from 1998 to 2009, representing the Srinagar constituency, and was a Union Minister of State for External Affairs.

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The son of former Jammu and Kashmir State chief minister Farooq Abdullah, he joined politics in 1998 after being elected as the youngest member of the Lok Sabha, a feat he repeated in the subsequent three elections. He was the Union Minister of State for External Affairs in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's NDA government, from 23 July 2001 to 23 December 2002.

(With Bar and Bench inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.