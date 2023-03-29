Both houses of Parliament adjourned amid Oppn sloganeering, to meet on 3 April

Both houses of Parliament adjourned amid Oppn sloganeering, to meet on 3 April1 min read . 02:40 PM IST
The opposition MPs were demanding the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the Adani-Hindunberg issue.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned amidst the uproar created by the opposition members on Wednesday during the ongoing Budget Session, according to news agency ANI.
The Lok Sabha will reconvene on April 3rd at 11 am. The opposition MPs were demanding the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the Adani-Hindunberg issue, and they raised slogans in support of their demand inside the House.
Earlier in the day, the lower house was adjourned after commencing at 11 am to meet at 12 pm. Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha was adjourned today to meet again at 2 pm.
Earlier today, the opposition MPs chaired a meeting at the LoP Rajya Sabha and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
The opposition parties that were present in the meeting include DMK, Samajwadi Party, JD(U), Bharat Rashtra Samithi, CPI(M), Nationalist Congress Party, CPI, and IUML. Trinamool Congress MPs also participated in the meeting.
TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has been a critic of the BJP, supported Rahul Gandhi.
