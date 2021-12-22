New Delhi: Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Wednesday, a day ahead of the schedule.

The winter session that began on 29 November witnessed continuous disruptions between the Opposition and the Centre in Rajya Sabha over the suspension of 12 lawmakers due to their alleged unruly behaviour during the monsoon session.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met top members of the Cabinet in Parliament to discuss issues raised by the Opposition and the government’s strategy to counter them.

On Tuesday, there was a heated discussion on the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in the Lok Sabha. The bill aims to raise the age of legal marriage for women from 18 to 21.

The winter session lost 18 hours and 48 minutes to disruption by Opposition members on a range of issues such as price rise and Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu noted that the productivity of the House was much lower than its capability during the winter session.

Despite the disruptions, both Houses managed to pass some key bills. Rajya Sabha passed bills related to electoral reforms and surrogacy while Lok Sabha passed the Farm Law Repeal Bill and the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.