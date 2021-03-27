OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Both India, Bangladesh want stability, love and peace in world: PM Modi

Both India, Bangladesh want stability, love and peace in world: PM Modi

PM Modi pointed to the spike in tier II and III towns, warning it could spread to villages. afp (MINT_PRINT)
PM Modi pointed to the spike in tier II and III towns, warning it could spread to villages. afp (MINT_PRINT)
 2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2021, 02:59 PM IST ANI

During the coronavirus pandemic, India and Bangladesh have proven their capabilities: Modi said Today both nations are facing this pandemic strongly and fighting it together. India is working by considering it its duty that 'Made in India' vaccine reaches the citizens of Bangladesh, he added

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that both India and Bangladesh want to see peace, stability, and love instead of instability, terror and unrest in the entire world.

Addressing the Matua community after visiting the Orakandi Temple, PM Modi said, "Both India and Bangladesh want to see the world progressing through their own progress. Both the nations want to see stability, love, and peace in the world instead of instability, terror and unrest."

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"During the coronavirus pandemic, India and Bangladesh have proven their capabilities. Today both nations are facing this pandemic strongly and fighting it together. India is working by considering it its duty that 'Made in India' vaccine reaches the citizens of Bangladesh," he said.

Speaking about Harichand Thakur, also known as Sri Sri Harichand Thakur, who formed the Matua sect of Hindus, PM Modi said,"The life of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur has given the message of divine love, but also made us realize our duties. He told us that the struggle against oppression and misery is also cultivation."

"His successor, Sri Sri Guruchand Thakur has a huge role in bringing the teachings of Harichand Thakur to the people, uniting the Dalit-afflicted society. Guruchand ji gave us the formula of devotion, deed, and knowledge," he added.

"Our siblings of Matua community celebrate 'Baruni Snan Utsav' every year on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur. A large number of devotees from India come to Orakandi to participate in this festival," he added.

After his address, the Prime Minister interacted with members of the Matua community during which NSA Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla were also present.

"We are happy and proud as PM Modi paid a visit here today. We are glad. We thank our Prime Minister (Sheikh Hasina) for inviting Narendra Modi ji," said Mintu Biswas, a representative of the Matua community.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The corporate affairs ministry aims to simplify the Companies Act and to improve ease of doing business.

Lower penalty takes effect for two company law breaches

1 min read . 02:48 PM IST
Demonstrators gesture in front of police officers during a protest against a newly proposed policing bill, in Bristol, Britain, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

10 arrested as riot police disperse anti-lockdown protesters in UK's Bristol

2 min read . 02:47 PM IST
Britain would be continuing with its vaccination programme, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said

Vaccinated Britain is about to face its biggest Covid test yet

4 min read . 02:41 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi visits mausoleum of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, pays tribute

1 min read . 02:36 PM IST

Later in the day, PM Modi is scheduled to meet his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina and few key pacts are likely to be signed. (ANI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout