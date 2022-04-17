This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / News / India / Both serving, retd officers likely to be considered for CDS appointment: Report
Both serving, retd officers likely to be considered for CDS appointment: Report
05:42 PM IST
More than four months after the death of late General Bipin Rawat, it is emerging that the Union government is mulling appointing both serving and retired military officers for the post of CDS, the report says
More than four months after the death of late General Bipin Rawat, it is emerging that the Union government is mulling appointing both serving and retired military officers for the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), people familiar with the matter said.
The post is lying vacant since December last year after the death of India's first CDS late General Bipin Rawat in an air crash on his way to Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor.
Both serving and retired officers may be considered for the appointment to the post of chief of defence staff, news agency ANI reported. The officers may be from the rank of both lieutenant general-equivalent or service chiefs-equivalent, the agency said.
The news agency further reported that the government is also likely to announce the appointment of the next Army chief in the coming week as a decision has already been taken.
The office of the CDS was one of the biggest military structure reforms by the Modi government and has resulted in more coordination in working between the government and the defence forces.
The CDS was appointed as the Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs which functions under an Additional Secretary-rank Lieutenant General. The CDS is also the head of the Integrated Defence Staff presently headed by a three-star officer from the Indian Air Force.
The CDS is also now responsible for the creation of new age war fighting structures like the theatre commands with all fighting formations reporting directly to it as well as indigenising the weaponry of the armed forces.
The CDS is also in-charge of the Make in India in defence programme and is given the mandate of promoting and ensuring the Aatmanirbhar Bharat scheme in the defence sector.