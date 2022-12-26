Bottlenecks slow progress of ‘one nation one gas grid’

The bottlenecks in the project come at a time when India is aiming to achieve energy security amid a volatile energy market that has seen LNG prices touching record levels a few months ago. The recent G7+allies’ price cap on Russian oil is expected to further accentuate supply concerns and price volatility. Earlier this year, the parliamentary standing committee on petroleum and natural gas expressed concerns over the delay in the progress of the gas grid and recommended a single-window fast-track system for regulatory approvals and clearances. The panel also recommended that the ministry evolve a project monitoring mechanism in which all stakeholders may be brought, and the project can be monitored and implemented in a time-bound manner.