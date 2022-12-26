Bottlenecks slow progress of ‘one nation one gas grid’

New Delhi: The ambitious national gas grid project for an interconnected natural gas network has slowed down, with progress in parts of southwest and southeast India yet to pick up.
Two officials familiar with the development said that a few contracts awarded along the Kakinada-Ennore stretch might be cancelled and new bids sought by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB).
“There are certain missing links on the eastern part, which are not getting fructified due to various issues. These are mostly regulatory issues. Once these missing links are complete, the grid will then become operational. Small companies were given the project they could not complete," said an official.
“PNGRB may write off the contracts and seek new bids," the official added. Similarly, progress is yet to take place on the southwestern front, the official added.
Further, another official said the proposed gas pipeline from Mallavaram in Andhra Pradesh to Bhilwara in Rajasthan was planned, keeping in view expected supplies from the KG D6 basin, but a decline in gas production from the basin has nearly finished the viability of the pipeline.
“It was planned in such a way that gas would be produced in KG D6 and it would take to Rajasthan. KG D6 is not there, and the viability of this pipeline has also vanished. We are considering how to make it viable," said the official, adding that the Kochi terminal is operating as a standalone terminal, and the Ennore terminal is supplying to a limited area.
There are five LNG terminals in India—Dahej, Hazira, Dabhol, Kochi and Ennore.
This official, however, noted that these are no major bottlenecks, and once the links are interconnected, the ambitious plan of ‘one nation, one gas grid’ would be complete, which he said is likely to happen in the next three to four years. Queries sent to the spokespeople for the ministry of petroleum and natural gas and the PNGRB remained unanswered till press time.
Completion of the linkages would also enhance the regasification of LNG, said the official. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) needs to be converted back to its gaseous state to use as a fuel for power generation, heating and cooking, and this process takes place at large import terminals where LNG carriers discharge their LNG cargo before it is transported further to the end-user through a pipeline gas network.
The bottlenecks in the project come at a time when India is aiming to achieve energy security amid a volatile energy market that has seen LNG prices touching record levels a few months ago. The recent G7+allies’ price cap on Russian oil is expected to further accentuate supply concerns and price volatility. Earlier this year, the parliamentary standing committee on petroleum and natural gas expressed concerns over the delay in the progress of the gas grid and recommended a single-window fast-track system for regulatory approvals and clearances. The panel also recommended that the ministry evolve a project monitoring mechanism in which all stakeholders may be brought, and the project can be monitored and implemented in a time-bound manner.
On the recommendation of a single window system, the ministry said: “The matter regarding various statutory approvals for laying natural gas pipelines is under the purview of the state governments or other central ministries. This ministry has taken up with state governments and other central ministries for considering the creation of a single window system for providing various permissions for the development of CGD and pipeline infrastructure."
