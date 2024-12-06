NEW DELHI, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BOULT, India's No. 1 rated audio brand, today announced a long-term strategic partnership with Cashify, India's largest re-commerce platform to sell, buy, and repair preowned, smartphones, laptops, smartwatches & other devices. This collaboration aims to bring BOULT's cutting-edge audio products to an even wider customer base through Cashify's extensive retail network of over 200 stores across India. The partnership is designed to strengthen BOULT's retail footprint and offer easier access to high-quality audio products for customers nationwide. With Cashify's strong presence in the retail market, BOULT sees a unique opportunity to connect with a larger audience, expanding its reach across India. "We are thrilled to work with Cashify to bring our products to more customers across India. This collaboration reflects our commitment to expanding our reach and making our innovative audio products accessible to audio enthusiasts everywhere," said Varun Gupta, Co-founder of BOULT. "By leveraging Cashify's vast retail presence, we are excited to provide customers with more touchpoints to experience and purchase our products." Sibgathulla Zeeshan, Business Head (Retail) at Cashify, shared, "We see tremendous potential in this partnership, as BOULT's products align perfectly with our mission to provide customers with high-quality, innovative tech solutions. Together, we look forward to building a strong, positive relationship that benefits both brands while enhancing the overall customer experience." As part of the collaboration, BOULT's range of products, including True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones, smart wearables, and neckbands, will be available in all 200 Cashify stores across India. This significant expansion will increase visibility and accessibility, allowing more customers to explore BOULT's popular product range. The partnership also paves the way for BOULT to maintain continuous growth in tandem with Cashify's expansion. As Cashify opens new stores, BOULT's products will be featured in these locations as well, ensuring that BOULT's presence keeps pace with the growing retail network. BOULT's products have become popular for their performance, affordability, and innovative designs, and this partnership with Cashify is set to further elevate their visibility. The companies are exploring additional opportunities to showcase a broader range of BOULT's products in Cashify's stores, including the potential for demo units, allowing customers to experience the full spectrum of BOULT's audio solutions. This collaboration is poised to significantly enhance both brands' retail presence and customer engagement, ultimately benefiting audio enthusiasts across India. About BOULT: BOULT is rated as India's No. 1 audio brand that designs and manufactures innovative hearable and wearable products. The brand's product portfolio includes headphones, speakers, smartwatches, powerbanks, dashcams, soundbars, and other categories of earphones like wireless, Bluetooth, in-ear, and more. BOULT was founded in June 2017 by two brothers, Varun and Tarun Gupta. BOULT is the 2nd largest audio company and 3rd largest wearable player in India selling a product every 3 seconds. BOULT is the only consumer electronics brand in the country with its own design studio, where they conceptualize and meticulously design every product to build masterpieces that are best-sellers on every recognized e-commerce platform in the country, including their own website- www.boultaudio.com. Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/boultaudio/ Twitter - https://x.com/BoultOfficial Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/BoultAudio/ About Cashify: Founded in 2013, Cashify is India's largest re-commerce platform for buying, selling, and repairing used electronic gadgets, primarily smartphones. Committed to delivering a seamless, hassle-free experience, Cashify allows users to avail the services from the comfort of their home through its app or website. For those who prefer in-person service, Cashify has over 200 stores across India. In addition to smartphones, Cashify offers a wide range of products, including laptops, smartwatches, tablets, gaming consoles, and more. Cashify is also an official trade-in provider for brands like Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Vivo, Oppo, HP, Samsung and Dell in India. With a monthly active user base of 10 million, Cashify is dedicated to making technology more affordable and accessible for everyone. Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/cashify/ Twitter - https://x.com/Cashify_ Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/CashifyNow/ (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR