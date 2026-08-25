Bournvita maker Mondelez removes claims flagged by FSSAI; Amway drops ‘100%’ label

Mondelez India, the maker of Bournvita and Cadbury products, has withdrawn health and nutritional claims flagged by India's food regulator, as the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) intensifies action against misleading advertisements and labelling practices.

The regulator said on Tuesday that several major food businesses had taken corrective measures after receiving notices over claims and labels that allegedly breached food safety rules.

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Mondelez India Foods Pvt Ltd withdrew the claims and related advertisements from e-commerce platforms after FSSAI raised concerns over misleading health and nutrient-comparison claims linked to Bournvita.

The latest action adds to regulatory scrutiny of Bournvita, which faced questions in 2023 over its sugar content and nutritional marketing, particularly in advertisements aimed at children.

FSSAI flags misleading Bournvita claims FSSAI said its action against Mondelez India followed findings of misleading health claims and nutrient-comparison claims.

Following the notice, the company "withdrawn the claims and advertisement from e-commerce platforms and ensured compliance."

The regulator did not provide further details of the specific Bournvita claims in its statement, but said the company had taken corrective action following its intervention.

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The move comes as FSSAI steps up enforcement against food companies making claims that could give consumers an inaccurate impression about the nutritional qualities or composition of their products.

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Other food companies face FSSAI action FSSAI said other businesses had also taken corrective measures after receiving notices.

Sapiens Labs has withdrawn misleading claims and advertisements, while Kerala-based Juza Foods has agreed to remove claims relating to immunity, stronger bones and comparative calcium content from its baby-food products.

In another case, Vichi Agro Products Pvt Ltd received a notice over an allegedly misleading trade name. FSSAI said Flipkart responded by confirming that the product had been delisted from its platform.

"Response from Flipkart was received, wherein the FBO mentioned that he has delisted the product from his platform," the regulator said.

Amway removes ‘100%’ and ‘Energy Drink’ claims Amway India has removed the term "100%" from its "100% Pure Coconut Oil" packaging and promotional material after FSSAI flagged the claim as misleading.

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The company has also discontinued the term "Energy Drink" from its caffeinated XS product range. Amway said the revised packaging would be introduced from the next production cycle in August 2026.

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"Amway India submitted a compliance response confirming that it has voluntarily removed the term '100%' from its product packaging and promotional materials in accordance with the FSSAI advisory and confirmed that old stock has been discontinued from sales channels," the regulator said.

Amway has sought permission to sell existing stock carrying the older "Energy Drink" artwork until the inventory is exhausted.

FSSAI expands crackdown on misleading food claims The latest actions form part of a wider FSSAI enforcement drive against misleading food advertisements, product claims and labelling violations.

The regulator said that "major food business operators (FBOs) have taken prompt corrective action" following notices issued by the authority.

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More than 150 notices have reportedly been issued to food businesses as part of the campaign. Companies named in the regulatory action include Nestlé India, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola India, Abbott India, Red Bull India, Danone India, Monster Energy India, Ferrero India and Kenvue.

(With PTI inputs)

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Bournvita maker Mondelez removes claims flagged by FSSAI; Amway drops ‘100%’ label