The Hindi film industry had a difficult 2022 as a lot of films failed to deliver in terms of box-office collections. Stars like Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Akshay Kumar couldn’t bring in the audiences to the movie theatres.

According to data by Ormaxe Media, cumulative box office for Jan-Nov 2022 stands at ₹9751 crore. In this the only Bollywood films that could make it to the list of top 10 highest grosser of 2022 were Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva which recorded a box office collection of ₹257.44 crore, followed by The Kashmir Files at ₹252.90 crore. Ajya Devgn starrer Drishyam 2 recorded ₹227.94 crore, while Karthik Aryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 recorded ₹185.92 crore, and Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi had ₹129.10 crore.

The top two spots were taken by regional movies KGF Chapter 2 which racked in ₹434.70 crore and RRR which had ₹274.31 crore box office collection.

With its exceptional box office run, which is expected to close around the ₹ 280 Cr gross mark, Drishyam 2 was the leading film of the month by a wide margin, making November 2022 a rare month that saw a Hindi film lead the way. The film now features at no. 8 on the list of top grossers in India in 2022, said the report.

"Films releasing in December need to gross at least ₹ 1,197 Cr for 2022 to become the best-ever year at the domestic box office, in terms of gross collections. 2019 currently holds that record at ₹ 10,948 Cr. With the success of Avatar: The Way Of Water, the ₹ 10,000 Cr mark has already been achieved in 2022, at the time of publishing this report," said Ormaxe.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the year 'disastrous' for Bollywood, according to news report by Indian Express.

“If there was one hit, it was followed by 10 flops. The ratio of hits and flops was alarmingly high this year." He also blamed the failure of movies on “outdated content" and lack of “wholesome entertainment".

He reasoned that audience today do not go to the theaters even for the biggest stars because of their easy accessibility on social media.

“You see Ranveer Singh at FIFA World Cup, you see him doing various photoshoots, his bold photoshoots are flashed everywhere, you see him here there and everywhere. So, when his movie comes out which doesn’t even have the right content, then people are not interested in going to the cinema halls. These airport appearances, and this overexposure of stars through social media is also somewhere responsible for low footfall in the cinema halls," he added.