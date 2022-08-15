Box office collection Day 4: Raksha Bandhan, Laal Singh Chaddha below 40 cr

Aamir Khan starrer, Laal Singh Chaddha has earned ₹18.96 crore, while Akshay Kumar starrer, Raksha Bandhan gained ₹14.60 crore in the box office in the first two days.
Bollywood film industry insiders, theatre owners, and audiences, everyone had high hopes with the recently-released high star power movies---Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandha. However, their low earnings in the opening days have dampened everyone's spirit. Both the movies were released on Thursday, August 11 this year.
Aamir Khan starrer, Laal Singh Chaddha has earned ₹18.96 crore, while Akshay Kumar starrer, Raksha Bandhan gained ₹14.60 crore in the box office in the first two days.
Raksha Bandhan makers informed that the film has earned ₹28 crore at the domestic box office in its first weekend. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the family drama was released in theatres on August 11.
Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, one of the production houses behind Raksha Bandhan movie, shared the box office figures on its official handle.
"Your love for these siblings has been overwhelming. Witness the heartwarming tale of #RakshaBandhan on the big screens. The movie is in cinemas, book your tickets now," read the caption of the tweet.
In Raksha Bandhan, the protagonist struggled to get his four sisters marry. The film features Bhumi Pednekar as Kumar's on-screen love interest with Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth playing the role of his sisters.
On the other hand, the four-day total of Aamir Khan starrer, Laal Singh Chaddha stands at ₹37.50 crore. On Day one, the movie earned only ₹12 crore in the box office.
The box office collection of Laal Singh Chaddha was shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his official Twitter account. He said that the movie makes no breakthrough on Day 4 too.
“#LaalSinghChaddha makes no breakthrough on Day 4 [Sun] either... Day-wise trending remains lacklustre... Hasn't benefitted despite the holidays... Thu 11.70 cr, Fri 7.26 cr, Sat 9 cr, Sun 10 cr. Total: ₹ 37.96 cr. #India biz," the caption read.
Laal, a slow learner but kindhearted guy, recounts the important occasions in his life, many of which coincide with well-known events in Indian history. The movie was released in Tamil and Telugu in addition to Hindi.
Additionally playing important roles in the film are Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Naga Chaitanya, and Manav Vij. Both veteran actress Kamini Kaushal and superstar Shah Rukh Khan make cameo appearances.
Raksha Bandhan's lifetime collection may be comparable to Laal Singh Chaddha in the long run even though both movies may seem to have similar results on the verdict front. Few people would have imagined that Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan would end up with comparable numbers. The trailers of both Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan received mixed reviews. While some found it audacious to do a Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks classic, some considered it unacceptable to see a lenient view on issues like dowry in Akshay Kumar’s movie.
