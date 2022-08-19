Box office collection Day 8: Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan in freefall

Despite the star power of famous actors, Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan are not performing good at the box office and registered a disappointing collections in the first eight days.
The two big starrer Bollywood films, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan, have unfortunately failed to meet the expectations of audience across India. Despite the star power of famous actors, the movies are not performing good at the box office and registered a disappointing collections in the first eight days.
After struggling for eight days at the box office, Advait Chandan’s directorial Laal Singh Chaddha has earned ₹51.08 crore in the opening week, while Aanand L Rai’s directorial Raksha Bandhan has collected only ₹37.35 crore since its release on big screen.
These figures are available on the official website of box office of India---Boxofficeindia.com. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the family drama was released in theatres on August 11. Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, one of the production houses has backed Raksha Bandhan movie. In this movie, the protagonist struggled to get his four sisters marry. The film features Bhumi Pednekar as Kumar's on-screen love interest with Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth playing the role of his sisters.
Laal Singh Chaddha day-wise collection
Thursday - ₹11,50,00,000 approx
Friday - ₹7,25,00,000 approx
Saturday - ₹8,75,00,000 approx
Sunday - ₹10,25,00,000 appr0x
Monday - ₹8,00,00,000 approx
Tuesday - ₹2,00,00,000 approx
Wednesday - ₹1,50,00,000 approx
Thursday - ₹1,45,00,000 approx
TOTAL - ₹51,08,00,000 approx
Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The movie faced criticism even before it was released. A section of people had asked for boycott the film, while some alleged that the movie portrayed Indian Army in bad light and hurt religious sentiments.
Amir Khan returned to the big screen after 3 years with this movie. His last movie Thugs of Hindostan bombed at the Box Office after opening big in the first week. After opening at over ₹50 crore, it had collected ₹4.35 crore on day 6.
