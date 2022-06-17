Box Office collection: Vikram bags ₹235cr, Bhul Bhoolaiyan ₹175cr, Samrat Prithviraj loses out at ₹66 cr3 min read . 06:34 PM IST
- Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhul Bhoolaiya 2 has managed to cross the 175 crore mark in its fourth Wednesday
NEW DELHI :Even as South Indian movies continue to win hearts and rule box office, Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhul Bhoolaiya 2 has managed to cross the 175 crore mark in its fourth Wednesday, thereby refusing to back down.
NEW DELHI :Even as South Indian movies continue to win hearts and rule box office, Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhul Bhoolaiya 2 has managed to cross the 175 crore mark in its fourth Wednesday, thereby refusing to back down.
However, the winner still remains Kamal Hassan's Vikram which has minted ₹275 crore milestone in 14 days. The movie earned a whopping over ₹140 crore in two weeks in the state of Tamil Nadu itself.
However, the winner still remains Kamal Hassan's Vikram which has minted ₹275 crore milestone in 14 days. The movie earned a whopping over ₹140 crore in two weeks in the state of Tamil Nadu itself.
Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj, which was declared tax-free in a number of states, has only managed to earn ₹66 crore on its 14th day.
Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj, which was declared tax-free in a number of states, has only managed to earn ₹66 crore on its 14th day.
Here is a breakdown of the three movies' box office collection till now
Here is a breakdown of the three movies' box office collection till now
Vikram
Vikram
The Kamaal Hassan starrer Vikram has managed to mint a whopping ₹275 crore on its 14th day. This is a high-octane action entertainment movie featuring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.
The Kamaal Hassan starrer Vikram has managed to mint a whopping ₹275 crore on its 14th day. This is a high-octane action entertainment movie featuring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles.
One of the highlights of the movie is Suriya's five minute explosive cameo role of Rolex. Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Vasanthi, Gayathrie and Santhana Bharathi were seen in supporting roles.
One of the highlights of the movie is Suriya's five minute explosive cameo role of Rolex. Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Vasanthi, Gayathrie and Santhana Bharathi were seen in supporting roles.
Vikram emerged as the highest-grossing Kollywood movie in Tamil Nadu yesterday, overtaking Master, with ₹142.25 crores approx. The movie collected ₹44.25 crores in its second week in the state, which is the first time any movie has crossed ₹40 crores in the state, with the previous best being ₹38.10 crores of Baahubali 2.
Vikram emerged as the highest-grossing Kollywood movie in Tamil Nadu yesterday, overtaking Master, with ₹142.25 crores approx. The movie collected ₹44.25 crores in its second week in the state, which is the first time any movie has crossed ₹40 crores in the state, with the previous best being ₹38.10 crores of Baahubali 2.
Expert Manobha Vijayan said, Vikram “Holds Good" even on its Day 14.
Expert Manobha Vijayan said, Vikram “Holds Good" even on its Day 14.
Bhul Bhoolaiyaa 2
Bhul Bhoolaiyaa 2
Kartik Aaryan has called the movie Bhul Bhoolaiya 2 a ‘certified blockbuster’ after it minted over ₹175 crore on its fourth week. the movie released on 20 My and did not fare well in the box office.
Kartik Aaryan has called the movie Bhul Bhoolaiya 2 a ‘certified blockbuster’ after it minted over ₹175 crore on its fourth week. the movie released on 20 My and did not fare well in the box office.
However, it picked up pace eventually went on to enter ₹100-crore club just on its ninth day. The Movie finally crossed the 200 crore mark in its worldwide collection last week.
However, it picked up pace eventually went on to enter ₹100-crore club just on its ninth day. The Movie finally crossed the 200 crore mark in its worldwide collection last week.
Bhul Bhoolaiyaa 2 is a sequel to the Bhul Bhoolaiyaa which has Askshay Kumar, Vidya Balan as leads. The sequel starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead roles became popular on the positive word-of-mouth and humurous storyline.
Bhul Bhoolaiyaa 2 is a sequel to the Bhul Bhoolaiyaa which has Askshay Kumar, Vidya Balan as leads. The sequel starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead roles became popular on the positive word-of-mouth and humurous storyline.
Although Business started slow, the movie does not seem to back down. Instead it went ahead to mar the box office collection of Kangan Ranaut starrer Dhakaad and Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj.
Although Business started slow, the movie does not seem to back down. Instead it went ahead to mar the box office collection of Kangan Ranaut starrer Dhakaad and Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj.
In the sequel, Kartik plays Ruhaan who cons people by superficially talking to ghosts. While Kiara plays his onscreen love interest who brings him into her haunted house in Rajasthan, Tabu plays the double role of Anjulika and Manjulika.
In the sequel, Kartik plays Ruhaan who cons people by superficially talking to ghosts. While Kiara plays his onscreen love interest who brings him into her haunted house in Rajasthan, Tabu plays the double role of Anjulika and Manjulika.
Samrat Prithviraj
Samrat Prithviraj
The Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj was declared tax free in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh.
The Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj was declared tax free in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh.
However, the historical drama also starring Manushi Chillar failed miserably at the box office and logged a severe dip in its collection on its second week. The film is expected to have had its run and will close at ₹66 crore.
However, the historical drama also starring Manushi Chillar failed miserably at the box office and logged a severe dip in its collection on its second week. The film is expected to have had its run and will close at ₹66 crore.
The movie was released on 3 June. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Samrat Prithviraj marks the Bollywood debut of Manushi Chhillar.
The movie was released on 3 June. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Samrat Prithviraj marks the Bollywood debut of Manushi Chhillar.
Movie business analyst Taran Adarsh said that the movie has almost exhausted its run on week 2.
Movie business analyst Taran Adarsh said that the movie has almost exhausted its run on week 2.