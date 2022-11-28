Boy gifts ‘piggy bank’ to Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra | Watch video

A boy gave his piggy bank to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. After receiving it, the Wayanad MP said that sacrifice and selflessness are values inculcated during childhood.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi posted a video on his official Twitter handle, in which he was seen walking with the boy and heard saying that he likes Gandhi because he takes everyone along.
"Sacrifice and selflessness are values inculcated during childhood. This piggy bank is priceless for me, a treasure of infinite love," Gandhi captioned the video on Twitter.
"I understand that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is to unite Hindus and Muslims and that there is no difference between them. They are one," said Yashraj Parmar who saved in the piggy bank from his pocket money.
Meanwhile, a case was registered against Madhya Pradesh Congress IT department head Abhay Tiwari and journalist Piyush Babele on Sunday in connection with alleged 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans raised during the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, an official said, as quoted by news agency PTI.
The issue has led to a slugfest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, with the latter calling the video of the incident as doctored in order to defame the nationwide march.
The video was posted by the BJP's IT cell, which the Congress claimed was a part of the tactics of the ruling party's "dirty tricks" department. The video posted by BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya showed Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and state unit chief Kamal Nath walking during the yatra and a voice shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' towards the end of the 21-second clip.
The 3,500 km long padayatra was passing through Bhanbarad in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district at the time.
