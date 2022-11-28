Boy gifts ‘piggy bank’ to Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra | Watch video

The video was posted by the BJP's IT cell, which the Congress claimed was a part of the tactics of the ruling party's "dirty tricks" department. The video posted by BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya showed Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and state unit chief Kamal Nath walking during the yatra and a voice shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' towards the end of the 21-second clip.