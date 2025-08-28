‘Boycott Pepsi, KFC, McDonald's and US will fall into chaos’: Ramdev on how to hit back at tariffs

Yoga guru Ramdev has asked Indians to start boycotting American products just as the 50 per cent tariffs on India came into force from August 27. Terming the US action on Indian products as “bullying, hooliganism and dictatorship”.

Ramdev has said that the United States will fall into chaos if Indians stop going to Pepsi, Coca-Cola, KFC, McDonald's and other American companies doing businesses in India.

He suggested if Indians boycott all American products, Trump will have to take back the tariffs. Speaking with ANI, Ramdev said all American products and companies should be boycotted to hit back at the 50 per cent tariffs on India.

“Indian citizens should strongly oppose the 50 per cent tariffs that America has imposed on India as political bullying, hooliganism and dictatorship. American companies and brands should be completely boycotted,” Ramdev told ANI.

He said no Indian should be seen at counters of Pepsi, Subway, McDonald's and other American companies.

“Not a single Indian should be seen at the counters of Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Subway, KFC, or McDonald's. There should be such a massive boycott. If this happens, chaos will ensue in America. Inflation will increase in America to the point where Trump himself may have to retract these tariffs,” Ramdev said.

“Trump has committed a blunder by turning against India.”

Ramdev's reaction has come a day after the US tariffs on India – for its business links with Russia – came into affect.

The US first imposed 25% tariffs on India in early August. President Donald Trump then announced an additional 25% on India effective August 27, for the country's continued purchases of Russian oil. India has severely criticised US tariffs on Indian products.

Meanwhile, the House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats have criticised Donald Trump for imposing tariffs on India for buying Russian oil but sparing China and other countries that have bought larger quantities from Moscow.

In a post, the Committee alleged that Donald Trump's decision to focus solely on India with tariffs is "hurting Americans & sabotaging the US-India relationship in the process." The committee questioned the administration's intent, remarking, "It's almost like it's not about Ukraine at all."

Quoting a media report, they stated, “It would be one thing if the Trump administration had opted to follow through on the threat of secondary sanctions for any country that purchases Russian oil.”

“But the decision to focus solely on India has resulted in perhaps the most confusing policy outcome of all: China, the largest importer of Russian energy, is still purchasing oil at discount prices and has so far been spared similar punishment.” the committee said.

