Boycott Turkey: From JNU to IIT Bombay — Indian universities snap ties with Turkish institutes over support for Pakistan

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay said on Saturday, "It is processing the suspension of its agreements with Turkish universities until further notice." The decision came following Turkey’s support to Pakistan amid heightened tensions with India.

According to news agency PTI, the institute currently has a faculty exchange programme with some Turkish institutions. IIT Bombay said it is suspending ties “due to the current geopolitical situation involving Turkey.”

IIT Roorkee Earlier, IIT Roorkee formally cancelled a memorandum of understanding with Inonu University, Turkey. "The Institute remains committed to fostering global collaborations that reflect its academic priorities and uphold national interest," IIT Roorkee had posted on X.

Private institutes Private institutes like Chandigarh University have also severed their academic collaborations with 23 Turkish and Azerbaijani universities over support for Pakistan during 'Operation Sindoor', PTI reported.

Lovely Professional University, based in Punjab's Jalandhar, was the first private university in India to terminate its association with institutions in Turkiye and Azerbaijan.

LPU terminated all memorandum of understanding with institutions in Turkiye and Azerbaijan, citing recent geopolitical developments that it deems contrary to India's national interest.

"When our brave armed forces are risking their lives -- whether in covert operations, air defence, or patrolling our borders -- we, as an institution, cannot remain indifferent. LPU's mission has always been aligned with the growth and integrity of India, and we will never associate with any institution that undermines India's sovereignty," LPU Founder Chancellor and Rajya Sabha member Ashok Kumar Mittal was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

The decision includes the immediate termination of student and faculty exchange programmes, joint research projects, dual degree initiatives and all other forms of academic collaboration with institutions from the two countries.

Other colleges, educational institutions boycotting Turkey, Azerbaijan

The following institutions are among those that have suspended their agreements with Turkey and Azerbaijan:

1. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU): In a statement posted on X, JNU said, "Due to National Security considerations, the MoU between JNU and Inonu University, Turkiye stands suspended until further notice. JNU stands with the Nation."

2. Jamia Millia Islamia: Professor Saima Saeed, PRO of Jamia Millia Islamia, told ANI, “ We have suspended all MoUs with institutions affiliated with Turkey. Jamia stands with the nation and the Government of India.”

3. Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Hyderabad: MANUU, a central university, announced cancelling the arrangement with Yunus Emre Institute, Turkiye for a diploma course, with immediate effect.

4. Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), Kanpur: CSJMU announced the immediate termination of its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Istanbul University, Turkiye, officials said.

University of Delhi Meanwhile, the University of Delhi said on May 14 that it is reviewing its international academic partnerships. "We are examining all the MoUs, and we will take a decision only after reviewing the agreements," a senior DU official told PTI.

Boycott Turkey, Azerbaijan Several Indians claimed to have boycotted Turkish goods and cancelled their trips to the West Asian country. Online travel platforms, such as EaseMyTrip and Ixigo, also issued advisories against visiting these nations.

Several trade bodies have given a call to boycott Turkish products. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had on Friday announced a complete boycott of trade with Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) announced that it has discontinued the ground-handling services of Turkish company Celebi Airport Services India Private Limited, in compliance with the recent directives of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) with regard to national security.

The developments came against the backdrop of Turkiye backing Pakistan and its condemnation of India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor.