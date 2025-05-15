Boycott Turkey calls get louder: THESE Indian universities suspend MoUs with Turkish institutes over Pak support

Boycott Turkey: In the wake of Turkey's open support for Pakistan and its criticism of India's Operation Sindoor, the India-Pakistan conflict now runs deeper than ever, with Turkey facing the brunt.

After Jawaharlal Nehru University, and the Jamia Millia (JMI) recently suspended their existing academic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Turkish institutions, now Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has also joined the list.

MANUU cancels MoU with Turkey Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on Thursday, cancelled its academic MoU with Yunus Emre Institute, Turkey with immediate effect.

“This decision is taken in protest against Turkey's support for Pakistan's terrorist activities in the backdrop of Indo-Pak tensions,” reads a statement by MANUU.

What was Maulana Azad Univ's MoU with Turkey The Maulana Azad National Urdu University had signed an MoU with Yunus Emre Institute, Turkey, for a period of five years, under which a diploma in Turkish language was started at the School of Languages, Linguistics & Indology, MANUU. The agreement, however, now stands suspended, as per the university's latest statement.

JNU, JMI cancel MoU with Turkey Earlier in the day, the Jamia Millia University (JMI) in Delhi had cancelled its MoU with Turkish institutions with “immediate effect.”

On May 14, Wednesday, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), which is also located in the capital city, severed its academic ties with Turkey's Inonu University, citing national security considerations.

Divided by locations, united by cause? While all the three universities are located in different places — MANUU in Hyderabad, and JNU, JMI in Delhi — what stands at the core of the suspension of their MoUs with Turkey is ‘national security,' and Turkey's open support for Pakistan.

“Due to National Security considerations, the MoU between JNU and Inonu University, Türkiye stands suspended until further notice. JNU stands with the Nation. #NationFirst”, JNU had posted on X, while declaring the suspension of its MoU.

Backlash against Turkey Turkey's latest diplomatic rift with India threatens to strain the longstanding trade and investment ties between the two nations, with potential economic fallout for Turkey’s already fragile economy.

