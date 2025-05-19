Boycott Turkey gains momentum: From aviation to chocolates, list of Turkish products and services shunned by India

In the wake of Turkey's support to Pakistan during its recent military conflict with India, traders, customers, and companies have called for a boycott on a wide range of Turkish products.

From ground aviation services and fruits, to chocolates and clothing brands, here is a list of Turkish products and services Indians are boycotting in the aftermath of Istanbul's backing for Pakistan during the recent stand-off with India.

Aviation services The first official blow to Turkey came when the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on May 15 revoked the security clearance for the ground handling and cargo services provider Celebi. Following the decision, most of the nine airports that Celebi works with have cut ties with the company.

Air India has asked the Civil Aviation Ministry to halt rival IndiGo's leasing tie-up with Turkish Airlines, citing business impact as well as security concerns, Reuters reported. Since 2023, IndiGo has had a leasing arrangement with Turkish Airlines, which has provided two planes with pilots and some crew to IndiGo to operate on New Delhi- and Mumbai-Istanbul routes.

Also Read | From JNU to IIT Bombay — Indian universities snap ties with Turkish institutes

Travel MakeMyTrip on Wednesday said flight bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan have dropped by 60 per cent in the last one week and cancellations surged to 250 per cent.

Along with Turkey, Azerbaijan had also supported Pakistan during the conflict with India.

“Indian travellers have expressed strong sentiments over the past one week, with bookings for Azerbaijan and Türkiye decreasing by 60 per cent, while cancellations have surged by 250 per cent during the same period,” a MakeMyTrip spokesperson stated.

Chocolates, cosmetics and other goods As the ‘Boycott Turkey’ movement gains momentum, the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation that represents 4.5 lakh FMCG distributors, have called for a total boycott on several Turkish goods, according to a report by Moneycontrol.

Among the products that face the ban are Turkish chocolates, wafers, jams, syrups, tea, coffee, cookies, layered cakes, and packaged sweets. Personal care products such as body washes, wet wipes, cosmetics and skincare will also face the ban, as per the report.

Apparel According to a report by The Economic Times, Flipkart-owned Myntra and Reliance-owned Ajio have stopped selling apparel from Turkish-owned brands such as Trendyol.

A search on Myntra's platform fails to show products from Trendyol, a Turkey-based brand.

Similarly, Reliance's Ajio has also made products from Turkish companies ‘out of stock’.

Fruits and dry fruits Traders and customers across India are boycotting fruits coming from Turkey. In Haridwar, customers said that all Turkish fruits should be completely boycotted in India.

A customer told ANI, “How can we support a country that does not stand with our country. The general public is boycotting everything, so we must boycott it too.”

Fruit traders based in Prayagraj too have collectively decided to boycott Turkish apples. Earlier, Himachal Pradesh farmers had also demanded a ban on Turkish apple imports, urging the Central government to impose as high as 100 per cent duties on them.