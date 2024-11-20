Boyfriend, 3 others gangrape Andhra student, shoot videos to blackmail; girl attempts suicide after months of harassment

Police said the four accused allegedly gangraped the law student, and recorded the act to blackmail her; all four accused have been arrested.

Livemint
Updated20 Nov 2024, 02:31 PM IST
Boyfriend, 3 others gangrape Andhra law student, shoot videos to blackmail; girl attempts suicide after months of harassment
Boyfriend, 3 others gangrape Andhra law student, shoot videos to blackmail; girl attempts suicide after months of harassment(HT_PRINT)

A 20-year-old law student was allegedly gangraped by four persons, including her boyfriend, on August 13, 2024, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. 

The four accused have been arrested, police said in a press release on Tuesday.

“All four accused were arrested and remanded. The victim's boyfriend [Vamsi] and his three close friends are the accused,” Visakhapatnam police commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi was quoted by news agency PTI.

Police said the four accused allegedly gangraped the law student, and recorded the act to blackmail her, and threatened to expose her. 

Also Read | Nurse escapes gangrape bid in Bihar hospital, cuts doctor’s private parts

A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 70(1), 77, 351(2), 69 and 75(1), including Section 67 (A) of IT Act 2000 to 2008, PTI reported.

Police said the prime accused, Vamsi, and the law student were in a relationship for more than a year. On August 13, 2024, Vamsi took the girl to his friend's room in Krishna Nagar in the port city, where she was sexually assaulted.

“Later, other accused reached the spot and filmed the intimate moments of Vamsi and the girl,” police said.

Also Read | 8-year-old molested, killed and thrown into canal by school seniors in Andhra

Police added that with the help of the girl’s boyfriend, the accused persons threatened the law student with her obscene videos and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

After months of harassment, the girl attempted suicide on November 18 but was rescued by her father. She then shared her ordeal with the family.

Subsequently, a complaint was lodged with the police, leading to the arrest of the four on Tuesday, police added.

Also Read | Hindus in JMI face ‘acid attack, rape threats’ for resisting conversion efforts

Minor girl raped in Odisha

In another news, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a temporary shelter at a brick kiln in Odisha’s Cuttack district, police said. The incident took place at Trisulia area in the district on Tuesday night, they added.

The minor was admitted to the ICU of SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack, and her condition is critical. The parents of the girl, who are workers at the brick kiln, in their complaint lodged at Barang police station, stated that the accused is a 16-year-old boy hailing from Jharkhand.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:20 Nov 2024, 02:31 PM IST
Boyfriend, 3 others gangrape Andhra student, shoot videos to blackmail; girl attempts suicide after months of harassment

