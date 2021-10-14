Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >BPCL makes fuelling easier, launches automated technology 'UFill'. How it works

BPCL makes fuelling easier, launches automated technology 'UFill'. How it works

Premium
BPCL launches UFill
2 min read . 06:00 PM IST Livemint

  • UFill functionality, which has been described as swift, secure and smart, has been launched in 65 cities and will soon be launched across the country

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has launched an automated fuelling technology -UFill- to ensure that its customers have a better experience at outlets. The technology obviates the need for looking at zero or final reading and such offline manual interventions, the company said in a statement.

The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has launched an automated fuelling technology -UFill- to ensure that its customers have a better experience at outlets. The technology obviates the need for looking at zero or final reading and such offline manual interventions, the company said in a statement.

UFill functionality, which has been described as swift, secure and smart, has been launched in 65 cities and will soon be launched across the country. 

UFill functionality, which has been described as swift, secure and smart, has been launched in 65 cities and will soon be launched across the country. 

The UFill functionality does not need any app download, and is payment app agnostic. Customer can use any payment app already downloaded on his/her phone like GPay, PayTM, PhonePe etc. It offers real time QR and voucher code through SMS and is accepted at all BPCL Fuel Stations where the functionality is enabled. 

The UFill functionality does not need any app download, and is payment app agnostic. Customer can use any payment app already downloaded on his/her phone like GPay, PayTM, PhonePe etc. It offers real time QR and voucher code through SMS and is accepted at all BPCL Fuel Stations where the functionality is enabled. 

The BPCL further said that if the amount paid in advance is partially used, the balance amount is immediately refunded to the bank account of the customer. If not used within 48 hours, the money paid in advance is automatically refunded to the bank account from where debited.

The BPCL further said that if the amount paid in advance is partially used, the balance amount is immediately refunded to the bank account of the customer. If not used within 48 hours, the money paid in advance is automatically refunded to the bank account from where debited.

The technology provides the customer with control of fuelling as well as touch less pre-payment solution. with the dispensing unit getting automatically preset for the value of fuel paid for by him/her in advance and eliminates any manual intervention at the point of sale. 

The technology provides the customer with control of fuelling as well as touch less pre-payment solution. with the dispensing unit getting automatically preset for the value of fuel paid for by him/her in advance and eliminates any manual intervention at the point of sale. 

Thus, no need to check zero before fuelling or final reading, the dispensing unit will automatically dispense the exact quantity of fuel. Also, it is effective across the stakeholder chain right from the Company officials to end-user including Dealers, Managers and Driveway Salesmen (DSM). 

Thus, no need to check zero before fuelling or final reading, the dispensing unit will automatically dispense the exact quantity of fuel. Also, it is effective across the stakeholder chain right from the Company officials to end-user including Dealers, Managers and Driveway Salesmen (DSM). 

UFill aims to improve customer’s turn-around time (TAT) at fuel outlet and increase transactional transparency, thereby providing enhanced retail like experience. “No need to wait for making payment, once you fill. With BPCL’s UFill prepaid code, just drive out," BPCL said on Twitter. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Tamil Nadu: All shops, hotels can operate till 11 pm; b ...

Premium

Fertilizer subsidy hike extended to Rabi crop season

Premium

Pakistan airline suspends flights to Kabul after Taliba ...

Premium

Covaxin approval for kids under experts' evaluation: Report

UFill aims to improve customer’s turn-around time (TAT) at fuel outlet and increase transactional transparency, thereby providing enhanced retail like experience. “No need to wait for making payment, once you fill. With BPCL’s UFill prepaid code, just drive out," BPCL said on Twitter. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Tamil Nadu: All shops, hotels can operate till 11 pm; b ...

Premium

Fertilizer subsidy hike extended to Rabi crop season

Premium

Pakistan airline suspends flights to Kabul after Taliba ...

Premium

Covaxin approval for kids under experts' evaluation: Report

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!