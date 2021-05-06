To redevelop Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand as a 'Spiritual Smart Hill Town', a Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) was signed on Thursday by the Oil and Gas PSUs and Shri Badrinath Utthan Charitable Trust.

The Oil and Gas PSUs include Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), and GAIL.

According to the MOU, the Oil and Gas PSUs will be contributing ₹99.60 crore in the first phase of the developmental activities, including river embankment work, building all-terrain vehicular path, building bridges, beautifying existing bridges, establishing gurukul facilities with accommodation, creating toilet and drinking water facilities, installing streetlights and mural paintings.

The MOU was signed in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan, state's Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, and other senior officers of the state government and Oil and Gas PSUs.

Rawat congratulated Pradhan and Oil and Gas PSUs for extending their supports for this noble initiative.

"Shri Badrinath Dham has a special place in the hearts of the people of this country. It is considered to be one of the most sacred places in our country, and developmental activities are much needed to provide the best of facilities to the pilgrims from across the country. With the concerted efforts of both Uttarakhand government and Oil and Gas PSUs, we are hopeful that the rejuvenation work of Badrinath Dham will be completed within a span of three-year time," the Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said Char Dham is close to millions of Indians, due to spiritual, religious and cultural reasons.

"The Oil and Gas PSUs will not only contribute to the development work of the Badrinath but are also part of the development of Kedarnath, Uttarkashi, Yamunotri, and Gangotri. Today's event is a significant milestone in the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of developing the Badrinath shrine as a mini smart and spiritual city, without compromising on the religious sanctity and mythological importance of the region," he said.

"I am glad that Oil and Gas PSUs of this nation have come forward to realise the vision of developing Badrinath Dham into a 'Smart Spiritual Town.' Tourism is one of the key industries, which is playing a critical role in the development of the state. Development of the sites like Badrinath would also help in attracting more tourists, which in turn would strengthen the economy of the state," he added. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.