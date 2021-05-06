BPCL, ONGC, other oil PSUs sign MOU for Badrinath's redevelopment

"Shri Badrinath Dham has a special place in the hearts of the people of this country. It is considered to be one of the most sacred places in our country, and developmental activities are much needed to provide the best of facilities to the pilgrims from across the country. With the concerted efforts of both Uttarakhand government and Oil and Gas PSUs, we are hopeful that the rejuvenation work of Badrinath Dham will be completed within a span of three-year time," the Chief Minister said.