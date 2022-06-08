BPCL wraps up 'Clean Data Room' as govt puts off privatisation3 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 06:25 PM IST
- The central government took the decision to call off the expression of interest (EoI) after two out of the three bidders walked out.
With the Union government dropping plans to privatise state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) for now, the firm has discontinued all activities associated with the disinvestment, it said in a stock exchange filing on June 8.