BPOs are looking for digital experiences, says Tata Communications' Gangwani

Work from home is not a temporary solution. It is going to be permanent. BPOs are increasingly looking for digital customer experiences. Captive BPOs (a subsidiary with offshore operations) are going heavily on digital customer experience and trying to automate things. They are working on a branch at home experience where the whole discussion between customer and agent can take place over a video call. This is especially happening in MNCs outsourcing to India. Third party BPOs (handle calls for multiple clients) are being pushed to operate 24x7 by their clients. The number of calls has increased as consumers are spending more time online. We have migrated 104 customers using our cloud customer experience product to a secure work from home environment. There are like 7 to 8 technologies that we have bundled to offer a complete solution to BPOs.