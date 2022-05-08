BPSC 67th Prelims 2022 conducted to fill 726 vacancies: How to download answer key1 min read . 07:25 PM IST
The BPSC exam was held from 12 pm to 2 pm at 1,083 test centres in 38 districts of Bihar
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Sunday conducted the 67th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) Prelims to fill a total of 726 vacancies in the department.
The exam was held from 12 pm to 2 pm at 1,083 test centres in 38 districts of Bihar.
Candidates will be selected for the services on the basis of the preliminary, mains exam and interview.
According to reports, the level of difficulty of the BPSC CCE Prelims 2022 exam was moderate to difficult. It consisted of a General Studies paper carrying 150 marks. Questions in the exam were objective type. It consisted of General Hindi, General Studies Paper 1 & Paper 2, and an optional paper.
Check how to get the answer sheet here:
The answer key will be released on the official website soon – bpsc.bih.nic.in. Aspirants can access the unofficial answer key released by various coaching centres for now.
