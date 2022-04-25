The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the admit card for the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) on Monday.

Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the admit cards from the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The exam will be held on 8 May, from 12 pm to 2 pm at 1,083 test centres in 38 districts to fill a total of 726 positions.

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the preliminary exam, main exam, and personality test.

How to download the BPSC admit card:

Visit the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on ‘BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card’.

Key in your login details and click on submit.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout.

BPSC 67th combined prelims examination 2022 registration process was held from 30 September to 19 November 2021.

According to the official data, around 6.30 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam.