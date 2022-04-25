Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  BPSC 67th prelims admit card to release today: How to download, other details

BPSC 67th prelims admit card to release today: How to download, other details

The exam will be held on 8 May, from 12 pm to 2 pm at 1,083 test centres in 38 districts
1 min read . 03:13 PM IST Livemint

Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the admit cards from the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the admit card for the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) on Monday. 

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the admit card for the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) on Monday. 

Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the admit cards from the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the admit cards from the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The exam will be held on 8 May, from 12 pm to 2 pm at 1,083 test centres in 38 districts to fill a total of 726 positions. 

The exam will be held on 8 May, from 12 pm to 2 pm at 1,083 test centres in 38 districts to fill a total of 726 positions. 

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the preliminary exam, main exam, and personality test.

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the preliminary exam, main exam, and personality test.

How to download the BPSC admit card:

How to download the BPSC admit card:

  • Visit the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on ‘BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card’.
  • Key in your login details and click on submit.
  • The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the admit card and take a printout.

BPSC 67th combined prelims examination 2022 registration process was held from 30 September to 19 November 2021.

  • Visit the official site of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in.
  • Click on ‘BPSC 67th Combined Prelims Admit Card’.
  • Key in your login details and click on submit.
  • The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the admit card and take a printout.

BPSC 67th combined prelims examination 2022 registration process was held from 30 September to 19 November 2021.

According to the official data, around 6.30 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam. 

According to the official data, around 6.30 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam. 