Bihar news: BPSC cancels Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024 after paper leak allegations
Earlier on Sunday, BPSC had refused to cancel the third phase of TRE for want of credible evidence. However, the Economic Offence Unit (EOU) has stuck to its stand that the questions were out a day before the exam.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on 20 March announced that it has cancelled the third phase of Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024 (TRE 3.0), which it conducted on 15 March following paper leak allegations, reported news agency ANI.
