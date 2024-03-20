The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on 20 March announced that it has cancelled the third phase of Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024 (TRE 3.0), which it conducted on 15 March following paper leak allegations, reported news agency ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The third phase of the examination has been cancelled," BPSC Chairman Parmar Ravi Manubhai told PTI.

Earlier on Sunday, BPSC had refused to cancel the third phase of TRE for want of credible evidence. However, the Economic Offence Unit (EOU) has stuck to its stand that the questions were out a day before the exam.

The EOU had claimed that it may catch the beneficiaries red-hand from a place at Karbigahiya locality in Patna, reported Hindustan Times.

The BPSC has been asked to secure all documents and computers related to TRE-3, which would be required in the course of the probe, said the EOU, adding the search for the kingpin of the racket is in.

“We have also requested the BPSC to appoint a nodal officer not related to the exam so that we can gather necessary information from him," HT quoted a senior official as saying.

Based on the EOU report, the BPSC canceled the third phase of the Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024.

However, it has not announced the dates on when it is planning to take the fresh examinations for TRE 3.0.

The BPSC on 15 March conducted TRE-3 at 415 examination centres on two shifts. Around 3.75 lakh aspirants took part in the exams.

According to details, the EOU in its report to the Commission had made it clear that examination papers reached an organised gang before the examination. On 16 March 16, the EoU registered an FIR under various sections of IPC.

On 15 March, a special team was formed by the EOU which raided several places in Hazaribagh and arrested 266 people in connection with the alleged paper leak.

With agency inputs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

